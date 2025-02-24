Columbus Arts Council hosts panel discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents from the city of Columbus took the Sunday evening of February 23, to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Dozens of people flooded the inside of the Columbus Arts Council to attend a panel discussion.

This event included a poem, and it highlighted several people from the city of Columbus, that was the first African American person of their profession.

Those professions included the first African American councilwoman, the first African American councilman in Ward 2, the First African American General Manager at Columbus Light and Water, and several other professions.

This Discussion was hosted by our very own WCBI news anchor Marcus Hunter.

Marcus also asked each person in the discussion things like what made them interested in their career, and what strategies helped them get into their positions.

This was the second annual black business Panel Discussion.

