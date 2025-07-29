Columbus bank gives $900 check to Loaves and Fishes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus bank is giving back to the community in a way that helps those who need it most.

As part of its Power of Local outreach, Citizens National Bank branch managers presented the feeding ministry Loaves and Fishes a check for $900.

The money will help Loaves and Fishes at a time when non-profits are having to rely more on local funding and private sector input.

It also comes at a time of year when more people are having to make choices about where their paychecks are going.

“Well, with the increase of heat, we see, as bankers, we see the increase of their air bills. So, most of the money that they would go for their groceries goes to their air bill or things like that, because of the increase in the heat. So, they’re not having much money for food, so giving back to an organization like this helps them so they can come and get food, and still be able to afford their air bill to keep cool,” said East Columbus Branch Citizens National Bank Manager Christina Walker.

Loaves and Fishes serves lunch six days a week at its Columbus location.

