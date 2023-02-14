Columbus Brick Company employees take Valentine gifts to nursing home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a special Valentine’s Day for some seasoned citizens in New Hope.

Workers from Columbus Brick Company surprised the residents of Garden Hills Assisted Living with a truckload of sweet treats.

The brickyard workers handed out flowers to everyone.

There were also goodie bags, cupcakes, and cookies, and residents were even treated to a little music.

Not only is today Valentine’s Day, but this is also Random Acts of Kindness Week.

That inspired the director of Garden Hills and the manager of the Brick Yard to team up and bring a little extra joy to the folks there.

