Columbus church and feeding ministry serve up a good meal on Good Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On this Good Friday, several members of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church are helping their neighbors by making them a meal.

Hopewell members and other volunteers took time out to prepare and serve meals at Loaves and Fishes in Columbus.

The group prepared to feed more than 250 people of all ages, and with Friday being a school holiday, they were expecting more children to show up along with the regular crowd.

“We are to share what he has given us. And once we share, we bless others, and when we bless others, he blesses us.”

“I hope people learn that more people can get out and help, and there are many, many needy families that really need the help. With the gas prices like it is today, yeah, most people, all they’re doing right now is buying gas to get back and forth to work.”

Loaves and Fishes in Columbus serves lunch Monday through Saturday from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM.