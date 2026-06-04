Columbus Fire and Rescue wrapped up annual camp with field day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue spent the week at the local Boys and Girls Club.

Today, the firefighters wrapped up their annual Fire Safety camp with a field day for the children.

During the week, the campers learned about fire training and smoke alarms, and some even learned CPR.

The Fire Safety Week kicked off the Boys and Girls Club Level Up Summer camp.

“Today is kind of like a field day for them. a day for them just to have fun. They’ve been on the inside all week just learning, so today we just decided to bring the trucks out. I got some guys here with us from the station; they’re coming out, we’re spraying water, we’re having races, just letting kids have some fun,” said Fire and Life Safety Educator, Jaquay Sherrod.

“They were excited, they had a ball. They really enjoyed it, just getting wet out in the hot”, Vicktorya Averheart, Program Director of BGC in Columbus.

CFR will host another Fire Safety camp later this month in the Columbus area.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more about the field day.

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