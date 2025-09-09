Columbus City Council approves leaf truck purpose for PWD

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are putting the finishing touches on the 2026 budget, but they have also taken care of some immediate needs.

During the September 9 budget meeting, the City Council approved buying a Leaf Truck for the Public Works Department.

The truck will be able to vacuum up leaves from streets, sidewalks, and ditches.

The $516,000 will be coming from current reserves and will not be included in next year’s budget.

Council members and the mayor do want to make sure that the budget covers the necessary equipment for city workers to do their jobs.

It may also include a little something extra for their paychecks.

“If the Council approves, we do have a pay raise and some pay adjustments also for some different departments. You know, last year we brought everybody up to 15, which left it kind of stagnant, where you might have a supervisor who wasn’t making as much as the person they were supervising. So, we’re making some adjustments in these areas, and also plan to give anywhere from one to three percent across the board to the rest of the employees,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

The Columbus City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday morning, September 10, where it may finalize and approve the budget for the 2026 Fiscal Year.

