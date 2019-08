COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus City Councilman Gene Taylor passed away Monday morning.

Taylor was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle Monday morning after falling ill.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Taylor passed away a short time later.

The Ward 1 representative has held the seat since December 2006.

He leaves behind a wife of more than two decades, three daughters, and a granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.