Columbus community gathers to walk for breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus community gathered at Sim Scott Park for a walk to recognize breast cancer survivors, one step at a time.

The program urged women to touch, look, and check for any signs of change within their breasts.

The main goal of the event was to educate women about the advancement of breast cancer treatment.

President of Sim Scott Seniors, Pat Scott presented presented information about how women can check for unusual feelings in their breasts.

“We took today to acknowledge breast cancer awareness month to take the opportunity to provide some additional knowledge to make people aware about the advancement that has occurred in the treatment of diagnostic of breast cancer and just to give testimony to those that are breast cancer survivors, and may have a testimony,” said Scott.

The month of October is set aside annually to raise awareness about breast cancer.

