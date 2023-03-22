Columbus creates take-home vehicle policy for city employees

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City vehicles will have to stay parked after shifts end.

The City of Columbus created a government take-home vehicle policy.

Only police and firefighters are allowed to take city vehicles home under federal law.

Federal law said the IRS could tax on-call city employees for responding to emergencies in city vehicles after hours.

If any other employees decided to take home city vehicles, their use of the car outside of work will be taxable by the IRS.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said this is an issue for a few city employees.

“There’s some concern from our guys in public works. We have two people that take them home because they are on call,” he said. “And from federal code, they are not considered emergency responders.”

The mayor said he has contacted other city officials to work towards a solution.

