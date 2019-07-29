Columbus family receives perfect score in e-score project

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A perfect 10.

One Columbus family has worked to make their home more energy-efficient.

They were rewarded with the highest score possible in the e-score project.

Sponsored by TVA and 4-County, cooperative members like the Alfords work with an energy advisor.

The advisor evaluates the home and makes recommendations including energy-efficient windows, better insulation and upgrading heating and cooling systems.

Homeowner Jamie Alford said they made the changes.

“Replace our HVAC system which was not working properly or at all really. We also replaced the hot water heater. We did the installation in the attic. We replaced the doors and windows to help with the air flowing and keeping the house kind of cool,” said Alford.

The Alfords are the first in the state to grab a perfect 10 E-score.

If you are a 4 County member, you can have your home checked out free of charge.

There is more information about the eScore program online at 4county dot org.