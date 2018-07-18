Columbus and Lowndes County at odds over increased tax collection fee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus fights back on an increased fee to collect taxes.

Lowndes County supervisors increased the fee that the county charges to collect taxes in the city of Columbus.

Currently, the county charges the city $120,000 a year to collect property and car tag taxes from city residents.

Supervisors want to increase that amount to $200,000 a year.

Wednesday, city attorney Jeff Turnage responded with a letter to board President Harry Sanders.

He said there is nothing in the inter-local agreement that allows for one party to change the fee structure in the agreement.

Turnage also pointed out a nine-month notice, before the anniversary of the agreement, must be given if one party wants to cancel or terminate the agreement.

It is less than nine months before the October 1st anniversary.