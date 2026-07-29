Columbus Fire and Rescue to now have water coolers on department’s fire trucks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the temperatures rising, so does the need for hydration.

That’s why the city of Columbus and the Columbus Fire and Rescue are looking to hose things down.

CFR will now have water coolers on the department’s fire trucks.

With the goal of handing out water and Gatorades to community members and those in need at emergency calls.

People are even welcome to stop by the fire department to grab hydration items.

Local leaders and businesses such as military hardware and Walmart have helped to fund the service project.

“It’s important, it’s imperative because at the end of the day we have our firefighters out there who are out there not only doing structure fires, but just doing regular work, working on calls. They need to have water because we always need to stay hydrated in case something does happen. One thing we’re also trying to do now is if we see citizens out who need water, we make sure they get water as well. Matter of fact, we had a UPS driver come a couple of days ago, and he was sweating pretty bad, so we made sure he had water as well. That’s one of the things: I model his call to service. We’re called to serve our public, so one of the ways we can do that is if we see somebody in need, we’re gonna do what we can do to help them in need,” said Chief Yarbrough.

Chief Yarbrough reminds community members that if you can stay indoors, do so with these hot temperatures.

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