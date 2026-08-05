Columbus first responders come together to prepare community for when severe weather strikes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders in Columbus are coming together to prepare the community for when severe weather strikes.

In the Magnolia State, Mother Nature’s impacts are felt through ice storms and tornadoes, to harsh heat and freezing temperatures.

That’s why local leaders and scientists, Dr. Jamese Sims, want to inform the community on how weathering the storm starts by preparing today.

From building an emergency plan to understanding the duties of first responders after the storms roll through, Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Charles Yarborough says understanding and information are key.

We are going to talk about how the weather impacts the community at the end of the day as a fire chief and as the fire department, how it impacts us. Same thing for the police department, so we are going to talk about what happens after the event. A lot of times people get prepared for the event, but there are a lot of takeaways from after the event, so when weather events happen and we have to do a job, we have to do a post-rescue job as well. So she (Dr. Jamese) is going to talk about exactly how weather impacts a certain group of people, race, and everybody,” said Chief Yarborough.

The Protect the House community event is happening on Thursday at 6 pm at the Townsend Community Center.

It’s free and open to the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X