Columbus gas stations see profit from lottery ticket sales

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi lottery tickets hit the shelves in gas stations in late November.

Since then area gas stations said they’re reaping some of the benefits.

One Columbus store selling lottery tickets is Sprint Mart on Main Street.

That store already was a hot spot in downtown Columbus for gas and quick snacks. Lottery tickets just give shoppers another reason to go in.

Store manager Joanne Hill said the revenue that the lottery tickets brought in help the employees.

“It helps give my employees more hours. It’ll help for inventory, and it’ll help when it comes around time for them to get a raise. It does all that,” explained Hill.

Hill says they’ve seen at least $20,000 in additional revenue since November.