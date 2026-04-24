Columbus High School holds signing day for future Air Force Cadet

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was signing day at Columbus High School, but this wasn’t an athlete heading off to play college sports.

Today’s signee will be serving her country.

Nijayhia Capron will be taking her game to the next level.

The Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Sergeant will be moving up to the Air National Guard.

With classmates, family, and friends looking on, Capron took her Oath of Enlistment at a special ceremony at Columbus High.

Capron credits Junior ROTC and her instructors for helping her get to this point in realizing her dream.

“It was just very emotional. This was basically getting birthed again. It’s a new life and a fresh start, and it was just a great experience,” said Nijayhia.

If Nijayhia looks familiar, that’s because she is Columbus High School’s finalist for the Exchange Club A.C.E. Awards this year.

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