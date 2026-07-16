Columbus Main Street reveals 7-foot t-rex at Propst Park East Entrance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – They roamed the earth millions of years ago, but their touch with the past is still being studied and found today, and in Columbus, you may just spot one.

On Wednesday, Columbus Main Street Revealed a 7-foot Tyrannosaurus at the East Entrance of Propst Park.

The t-rex is to help build interest and curiosity for the Jack Kaye Cretaceous Fossil Park located along the banks of the Luxapalila Creek.

Over the last few years, the fossil park has received several grants to help with funding.

While the park looks to create education and recreational opportunities for local residents, it is also expected to help draw in tourists.

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