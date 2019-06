COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was accused of breaking-in his girlfriend’s home.

Demetrius Billups, 34, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and intimidating a witness.

Investigators said he was arrested Sunday morning.

Billups was previously charged in connection with a domestic incident involving his girlfriend.

There was a no-contact order issued.

Billups remains in jail.