COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been indicted for an alleged shooting from earlier this year.

Kevis Hill was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of cocaine.

He’s accused of shooting at two people on March 19.

Columbus police told WCBI the incident started on Waterworks Road after an argument.

Gunfire was exchanged and a car was shot-up.

Officers caught up with the suspects in east Columbus and made the arrest.