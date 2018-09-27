Columbus Man Seriously Injured in Train Accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is in serious condition after being hit by a train.

Lowndes County Sheriff, Mike Arledge, says 20 year-old Joseph Paone, was walking along the tracks around 3:20 Thursday morning.

The incident happened near Matson and Television Roads.

Railroad employees told law enforcement they saw someone get hit. They later found Paone lying in a ditch.

Deputies say, Paone was verbally unresponsive when they arrived on the scene.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, and is now at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Lowndes County Sheriff, Mike Arledge, says the tracks are owned by Burlington Northern, and the train engine belongs to Alabama Gulf Railroad.