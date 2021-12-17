Columbus municipal school district awards teacher of the year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Educators play a vital role in the community guiding children to academic success.

A Columbus teacher, who has now seen a couple of generations of students pass through her classrooms, is being honored for her work.

Every morning Mrs. Toni Wise comes to her classroom ready to turn students into scholars.

The Mississippi native said there’s always an opportunity to learn–and she’s making sure students have the chance.

” Teaching is my purpose. It’s my passion. I’m blessed to be able to do what I love every day,” said Wise.

Impacting young people as they learn, that’s the goal for 8th teacher Toni Wise.

The Columbus Municipal School District educator of the year has taught hundreds of students across North Mississippi.

“My dreams that I try to instill in them I know will be dreams down the road for them to grow,” said Wise.

In her four decades of teaching, Wise has worked with students from all walks of life. She said it’s all about putting the children first.

Whether it’s in the classroom or hosting virtual lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wise provides her classes with different styles of learning.

” As an educator, you have to learn how to adapt to whichever situation that is. We had to adapt to teach our remote learners and to be prepared and know your subject matter. We all go through valleys. We all have failures, but we don’t let them hold us down. We don’t let them define us. We learn from them, and we keep moving,” said Wise.

Her motto also applies to issues concerning state legislation of teacher salaries.

Some educators are finding higher-paying jobs just miles down the road. But for Wise, it’s not about the pay.

” There are teachers, and this is their livelihood. There are so many opportunities, and our children need us here. We see them not give up. Seeing them learn every day into upon into their experiences,” said Wise.

And that’s what makes her job valuable.

” This staff is the most genuine, kind, encouraging staff. I’m able to go through the day because of them,” said Wise.

Wise was selected as the teacher of the year for the district and at Columbus Middle School.