Columbus PD to give residents a chance to protect and serve

cpd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to protect and serve?

Now you can, with the help of the Columbus Police Department, through the 2025 Citizens Police Academy.

The program gives residents the opportunity to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the Columbus Police Department through classroom instruction and interactive sessions.

Participants will gain insight into patrol procedures, investigations, and community policing.

The academy’s purpose is to strengthen relations through community members and the men and women in blue.

Applications can be picked up this Friday, May 23, at the CPD and Federal Programs Office on 1621 Main Street.

All applications must be returned no later than Friday, June 13.

The program will begin on July 14 and last over several weeks.

For more information, contact Glenda Richardson at the Columbus Police Department at (662) 364-1850.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.