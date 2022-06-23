Columbus Police Department to receive new vehicles

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department will be getting some new wheels, and the move could save money down the road.

At this week’s meeting, the City Council voted to enter into a lease agreement with Enterprise to replace the Police Department’s aging cruisers.

The city had figured the cost of buying some new vehicles into this year’s budget, and after seeing the success the Sheriff’s Department had with leasing decided to look into it.

Under the new lease, the department will replace 12 vehicles, about one-third of its fleet, in the first year. The agreement also provides significant savings in routine maintenance.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says he and the council will evaluate the program, and if it’s successful, may consider fleet leasing options in other city departments down the road.