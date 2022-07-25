Columbus police investigate weekend shooting that left one person injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened in the old Waffle House parking lot, just off Highway 45, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Police say one person was injured in the gunfire.

Investigators found nearly 40 shell casings on the ground.

Right now, CPD believes a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the former restaurant and there was an argument before the shooting started.

One bullet traveled across Highway 45 and struck a window at the new Waffle House.

No injuries were reported to any customers.

An arrest has not been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.