Columbus police search for suspect in Saturday night shooting

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One man is in the hospital on Christmas evening and Columbus Police are searching for the suspect.

Police tell WCBI there a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. of a wreck on 14th Avenue and 23rd Street North.

When officers got to the scene, they found a abandoned vehicle with bullet holes.

There were also several shell casings in the area.

The victim was air-lifted with Jackson for gunshot wounds.

His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information contact the Columbus Police Department or Crimestoppers.