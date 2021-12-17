Columbus School District students help local food banks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A little friendly competition between the Columbus High School Football team and the students at Sale Elementary School is paying off for area food banks.

The children from Sale and the Falcons had a contest to see who could collect the most canned food during the holiday season.

The football team came back with 1,200 cans. Their grade school opponents brought in 1,300.

The football team will take their food to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The elementary students will deliver theirs to Helping Hands.