Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was sentenced after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from her parents.

Darlene Thompson, 59, pled guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable person last week. Thompson stole about $80,000 dollars from her parents, who are now deceased.

A Lowndes County judge sentenced Thompson to five years in prison and five years on supervised probation once she is released.

Thompson will also have to go to alcohol and drug treatment while behind bars.

She also must pay a $500 fine, $500 to the state’s Crime Victim Fund and court costs.