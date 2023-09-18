Comfortable mid-September conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This is going to be a really nice week. Temperatures will be contained in the middle to upper 80s. Cloud coverage will be light until the end of the weekend. Humidity is staying in lower levels, allowing it to stay comfortable all week.

MONDAY NIGHT: With a mostly clear sky and humidity staying low, heading outdoors tonight will be a treat. Temperatures will slowly continue to fall, heading towards the middle 50s! Cloud coverage should remain mainly clear, if not only a few very scattered clouds through the night.

TUESDAY: Middle 80s continuing into the week! It is going to be another mostly clear day, meaning there will be ample chance of catching the sun. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Middle to upper 80s, keeping temperatures right on average for the middle of September. Slightly more cloud coverage is expected for the middle of the week. There is also going to be a chance for some afternoon/early evening scattered showers. Low to middle 60s are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.