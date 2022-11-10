Comfortable to cool

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Yesterday began a time of more pleasant and comfortable conditions for the Deep South. That will continue trending for the end of the week, before temperatures drop again.

THURSDAY: Cloud coverage is going to be building in throughout the day from Tropical Storm Nicole making landfall along the eastern coast of Florida. Temperatures today are going to reach the lower 70s. There is a 0% chance for rain showers today.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage will continue through the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Rain chance remains at 0% for Thursday night. Overnight low temperature drops into the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will remain in the low to middle 70s. The overcast sky will continue into Friday from the night before. There is a major cold front that will pass through Mississippi Friday afternoon. This will be bringing in cold temperatures starting as soon as Friday evening. Overnight low temperatures fall into the low to middle 40s. There is a 30% chance of seeing overnight rain showers.

WEEKEND: Rain showers from Friday night will continue into very early morning on Saturday, at a 20% chance. High temperatures for the weekend will only warm into the low to middle 50s! Cloud coverage will gradually clear out with help from an approaching high pressure from the NW. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Expect to see frost in the mornings.