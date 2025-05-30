Community Baby Shower gives to parents in need

The Community Action Coalition hosts events like this to support the needs of people throughout the Golden Triangle.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Having a baby for the first time can be the most special time in a person’s life.

But at the same time, it can also be the most stressful.

As one grandmother, Dana Murphy, can attest.

“These young mothers, they just don’t know where to start,” Murphy said. “Even the 30-year-old mothers who are first-time mothers. It is a lot of stress. A lot of young mothers and expectant mothers go through depression and postpartum depression. And they need every bit of support they can get. Having a newborn baby is very stressful.”

The Community Action Coalition is hosting its inaugural Community Baby Shower to alleviate some of that stress.

Santee Ezell with the coalition said the shower is for new moms, expecting moms, and any moms in need.

“To be able to help moms at any age is amazing and to provide them with the resources and support,” Ezell said. “And then also to let them know that we are rallying behind them. Whether that is providing a free book, free diapers, free wipes, or just a resource they can go to even after the event.”

Sheterica Swanigan with the coalition, said they want to bridge gaps where they can.

“As a mom, we know that with the inflation of costs and everything things go up,” Swanigan said. “So we just wanted to bridge that gap and help parents as much as we can.”

Murphy said this is the definition of community coming together.

“This is just amazing,” Murphy said. “This is the community coming together like this. I wish every county would do this. We live two counties over and we drove 45 minutes to get here. And I think this is a wonderful experience for these first time parents and young mothers.”

Ezell said the Community Action Coalition is committed to serving the needs of the Golden Triangle.

“It means really taking action when we see a need, we’re coming together to meet it,” Ezell said. “We’re not doing things in silos. It is organizations across the Golden Triangle area.”

Swanigan said she knows they are making an impact on the community.

“If we’re serving just one person and one person is happy I know that we’re making an impact in the community,” Swanigan said.

The Community Action Coalition is made up of more than 40 organizations from across the Golden Triangle.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.