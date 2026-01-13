Community organizations helping families affected by Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – At least three families are facing the task of laying family members to rest after six people were killed in three related shootings Friday night.

None of them were prepared for the emotional toll, and some were also unprepared for the financial toll of those deaths. Community organizations are stepping up to help.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region and others are creating funding opportunities to help them cope with financial burdens.