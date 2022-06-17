Woman shot and killed in domestic incident at Lowndes County home

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic incident where a woman was shot and killed at her home in New Hope Thursday evening.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 400 block of Ben Christopher Road sometime after 5 p.m. The sheriff says the victim was in her mid-20s and that they found her with a fatal gunshot wound.

“At this time, we don’t want to release the name of the victim until we can contact family,” Sheriff Hawkins says. “We do have a person of interest in custody that we’re going to talk to to see if we can determine what involvement they might have had with this case.”

Sheriff Hawkins says this is the victim’s home and the person of interest has been seen here regularly. He says there is no current threat to the public at this time pic.twitter.com/89pRhIOKex — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) June 16, 2022

Sheriff Hawkins did not wish to comment on the person of interest’s specific relationship with the victim.

“We’re not sure if he was a resident here,” the sheriff says. “We understand that he’s been frequently coming to the residence.”

The sheriff says they will release more information as the investigation continues. He says there is no threat to the public at this time.