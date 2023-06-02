Community prayer kicks off ‘Wear Orange Weekend’ in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day to kick off “Wear Orange Weekend”.

The City of West Point will host its second annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day Prayer in Sally Kate Winters Park Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to honor the victims of gun violence.

Prayer Coordinator Reita Humphries said she is passionate about bringing awareness to put an end to gun violence.

“I think the first step is just making people aware and coming together to realize that there is an issue,” Humphries said. “In 2021, I lost my son to gun violence. That’s why I’m so passionate about this event and supporting this effort so that other families will not have to feel the pain that my family and myself have gone through over these last two years.”

Pastors of various churches and denominations will be there to offer prayer.

