Community saddles up for 2nd annual Clay Co. Sheriff’s Rodeo

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are not able to make it out to the Lowndes Benefit Rodeo this weekend, you are still in luck.

Next week, folks in Clay County are saddling up for the 2nd annual Clay County Sheriff’s Rodeo.

Bulls will be bucking on July 3 and July 4.

This year, local churches will be sponsoring even more kids’ events.

As far as the rodeo show goes, attendees can expect riding, roping, and barrel racing competitions.

There will also be a gun raffle on both Friday and Saturday.

With America celebrating its 250th birthday, you can expect a fireworks show on both nights.

The rodeo will be at Cattlemens Stockyard on Rockin M. Drive in West Point.

entry fee will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.