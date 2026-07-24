Conditions still concerning at Hargrove Estates

LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – County leaders continue to work with tenants, management, and owners of a Lowndes County housing development.

District Four Supervisor Jeff Smith met with residents, management and ownership representatives of Hargrove Estates Tuesday afternoon, July 21, to find out what progress has been made in addressing tenant complaints about continuing sewage issues, flooding, and possible mold.

On the management side, some sewer lines have been replaced, and some repairs have been done. Lowndes County leaders are working with ownership to figure out a timeline.

A major problem appears to be roots interfering with the sewer lines, and that will likely mean a more involved process and longer timeline.

Some at Tuesday’s meeting were saying that the maintenance person was no longer working there, and management did say that they were trying to get one.

Residents said sewer and water backups are still an issue, and that’s causing moisture to linger in the homes, which leads to other problems.

Management has mentioned sending in mold experts to inspect.

“Just want to let the public know that Hargrove Estates is working with the units to get issues resolved, and will continue to work and will continue to try to make progress. Here in Lowndes County where we need these houses to able to provide affordable homes for people, we support it. We just want to make sure everything is working properly,” said Lowndes County District Four Supervisor Jeff Smith.

“The only thing they said was hiring a maintenance man. But the maintenance man they’re talking about, they can’t fix the sewer issue. That’s in the ground. We found out we’re living on swamp land. So, this is swamp, flooded area, it’s contaminated, so we’re going to continue to have plumbing issues with the bathrooms, homes flooded, sinks backing up, toilets backing up, that’s just a major issue, and it’s under the ground,” said Rhonda Patterson, a resident of Hargrove Estates.

Another issue all sides are looking at is where the sewer and water problems begin, whether that is on public or private property, and who bears the responsibility.

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