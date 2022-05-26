Congressman Michael Guest creates website help find formula

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – During this crisis of the baby formula shortage, one elected official is making the search for baby food a little easier so you can feed your child.

Congressman Michael Guest created a website to notify you where formula is available or out of stock in the state of Mississippi.

The website also allows you to report where baby food is in-stock or out of stock.

For the latest updates on baby formula availability, click here.

You can search the site through your desktop or mobile phone.