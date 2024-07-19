Congresswoman wants to help Pickens Co. get new E911 center

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Like most of our viewing area, Pickens County, Alabama is no stranger to severe weather.

That’s one reason why Congresswoman Terri Sewell wanted to help the county get a new Emergency 911 center.

Sewell was in Carrollton to present a check for more than $600,000 for the construction of the facility.

The new, stormproof building will replace an aging facility and will serve as a hub for all emergency services in Pickens County.

“To be able to have a state-of-the-art communication facility for our 911 here in Pickens County is critically important. We know they’ve been operating out of a building that’s 40 years old, and I think that being able to help our first responders respond to our emergencies is critically important,” said Sewell.

The funding for the 911 center is part of more than $13 million in federal money that Sewell was able to secure for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District.

No timeline has been announced for the construction of the Pickens County facility.

