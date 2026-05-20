Continued rounds of rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain will continue to be a possibility through the next several days. Hot temperatures are sticking around too. Going to feel gross.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will be continuing through the rest of the night. Overall, staying warm and humid. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Rinse and repeat (literally)! Isolated to scattered showers/thunderstorms will be in and out throughout the day. Afternoon are expected to be slightly cooler, in the middle 80s. If enough cloud separation occurs, it could be warmer like Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures will continue in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Summer pattern continues, with hot/muggy temperatures and scattered rain chances. Showers and storms will continue through the end of our week. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.