Cookbook helps raise money for Alzheimer's Association

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCB)- A north Mississippi nursing facility is raising money to help end Alzheimer’s.

The Baldwyn Nursing Facility is selling recipe books for the Alzheimer’s Association. Nurses and other staff members will take part in the annual End Alzheimer’s walk at Ballard Park on Saturday the 17th.

Clinical Nurse Educator, Amanda Moore, says Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia, impacts one in three of the elderly population. It’s a disease she’s seen first hand at work and home.

“It’s really hard and it hurts your feelings to see them like that, see them not remember who you are, or who you’re children are. I think that’s one of the hardest I had to deal with is when my grandmother forgot who my children were,” said Moore.

The book will have more than 100 recipes put in from staff, even residents that at the facility. They cost just $15.

Venmo @Amanda-Moore-447

CashApp $NurseAmanda84

PayPal @AmandaMeeks610.

Proceeds will also help the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in their upcoming End Alzheimer’s walk.