Cool but CALM start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler and drier air has finally entered the Mid-South. Calmer weather is expected this week with just one rain/storm chance Thursday.

MONDAY: Clouds will linger much of the day, but late clearing is expected! Highs will likely hold in the 50s to low 60s as northwest winds continue of 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Winds will gradually relax as the sky continues clearing, and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s or possibly upper 30s.

TUE/WED: Beautiful! Expect highs in the 60s w/full sun Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday. Wednesday morning will bring frost potential as temperatures will dip to between 35-40 degrees.

THURSDAY: A quick-moving system will swing through the region, bringing at least scattered showers and a few storms. No major severe weather is expected, but one or two locally stronger storms aren’t out of the question.