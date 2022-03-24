Cool, dry weather pattern holds through weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool days and nights continue through the weekend. Much warmer air returns next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy weather is in store today with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Expect wind gusts up to 25 mph at times, but otherwise the weather stays comfortable.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds clear back into sunshine toward midday, leaving the afternoon sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEEKEND: The weather stays quiet and slightly cooler than average. Expect a good supply of sun both days with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the upper 30s Saturday night!

NEXT WEEK: A substantial warming trend is on tap as highs make a run for the 80s starting Monday. This increasing warmth and eventual moisture return will lead to scattered showers and storms by Wednesday.