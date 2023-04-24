Cool for late April, rain chances pick up again mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Temperatures stay below average most of this week. Rain chances are likely to pick up Wednesday into Thursday.

MONDAY: Clouds will clear through the morning, leaving most of the day sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly again with lows near 40 degrees. Some of the normally colder, more sheltered spots could see patchy frost.

TUESDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs nearing 70 degrees. A few showers are possible, but widespread rain is not anticipated.

WEDNESDAY: Depending on exactly where a retreating warm front stalls, rain chances could be more widespread than currently forecast. Having said that, rain chances are expected to creep up during the afternoon & evening hours. Non-severe storms are also possible Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Should morning rain clear and allow for unstable air to reach the region, some stronger storms could redevelop in the afternoon hours. Confidence in this scenario remains low at the time, and it remains more likely stronger storm chances will materialize into central Alabama.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Another front will move through Saturday, bringing additional showers to the region. Another surge of cooler air moves in Sunday.