Cop helps mother and child escape storm

A police officer’s random act of kindness has gone viral after a witness caught it on video. The video shows a Danbury, Connecticut, police officer apparently rushing to a mother and her child before a storm. The trees were rustling and a downpour was approaching, so the officer helped the pair gather their things and gave them a ride home, says the man who took the video.

Filmed from the window of a nearby office building, the video shows the cop and her police cruiser on the street below. As the wind whips, the officer helps the mother put her belongings in the trunk. Then, she holds the door for the mom to jump in the back seat.

“Danbury’s finest…..it was nice to witness this today out of my office window,” Alfredo John wrote when he posted the video on Facebook. “Torrential rain was fast approaching and this officer pulls over and clearly offered this woman and her little child a safe “DRY” ride home.”

His video was viewed more than 140,000 times in one day. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to show how much our local PD’s do care and are willing to help even when they don’t have to!” he wrote.

Danbury’s finest…..it was nice to witness this today out of my office window. Torrential rain was fast approaching and this officer pulls over and clearly offered this woman and her little child a safe “DRY” ride home. I thought this would be a great opportunity to show how much our local PD’s do care and are willing to help even when they don’t have to! #DanburyPD #GoodJob 👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿 Posted by Alfredo John on Tuesday, July 17, 2018

The video was also seen by the Danbury Fire Department, which shared it on their Facebook page. “Way to go City of Danbury Police Department!!! All of us believe in excellent customer service and this act of kindness is what makes #Danbury a great city to live, work, and visit!!” the fire department wrote.

Dark clouds covered the town and much of the Northeast on Tuesday evening, but one officer helped brighten the day of a mother and her child — as well as the people who saw her act of kindness on video.