Corinth man charged with several counts of aggravated assault

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused being involved in a disturbance at a Booneville motel now faces several felony charges.

Jonathan Lambert, 29, of Corinth, was charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence with a Firearm, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a Convicted Felon.

Lambert will also face charges with Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.

Booneville PD was called to Best Inn on North Second Street Monday for a report of a disturbance and assault with a gun. When the department arrived, they learned everyone involved in the disturbance had left.

Prentiss County deputies eventually found Lambert’s car in the Thrasher community. Deputies alleged Lambert threw drugs and a gun out of his car before being stopped.

His bond was set at $100,000 in Booneville.