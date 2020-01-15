Corinth PD searching for card skimmer suspect

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Corinth Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing debit card information to withdraw hundreds of dollars in cash.

The man in this photo is believed to have used a card skimmer to receive the victim’s card information.

Officers said they have received around 10 reports of comprised debit cards. The victims still had their physical cards when hundreds of dollars were taken out of their accounts from various ATMs in Corinth.

Other unauthorized withdrawals have happened in Tupelo, Baldwyn and Olive Branch.

The suspect is believed to be driving in a blue passenger car, but the make and model is not known.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Corinth Police Department.