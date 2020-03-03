Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Washington state

CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula says many more Americans are going to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus as testing in the U.S. ramps up and the disease’s true spread is revealed, but the rising numbers shouldn’t worry the majority of people.

“We’re really talking about those over 60, 70, 80 at risk,” she said Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

“In addition, those with chronic medical conditions… chronic lung disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity – this is the population of people that needs to be a little bit more concerned,” said Narula.

She noted that whereas other countries have tested thousands of people, the CDC has only tested about 500, but a million more test kits were being spread across the country this week, “so there’s no doubt we are seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Who should be concerned?

“There has probably been a low level of community spread in our country for several weeks, and we will see more severe cases in those that are compromised,” Narula said.

As far as prevention, Narula stressed “the basics,” including good hand washing, sanitizing, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, not touching your face, avoiding handshakes and close contact with many people, keeping surfaces clean and disinfecting at home, and not sharing things like plates and towels.