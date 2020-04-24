Coronavirus Task Force gives update on virus response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, held a briefing Friday. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll passed 50,000 Friday morning, and more than 860,000 people in the country have been infected.

On Thursday, President Trump wondered aloud about the possibility of injecting disinfectants into patients. William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security, seemed to shoot the idea down as quickly as it was mentioned, saying it wasn’t being considered. It was also met with quick rebuke from the medical community, and by Friday afternoon Mr. Trump said he was being sarcastic.

- Advertisement -

Doctors around the world have posted messages on social media urging people not to ingest disinfectants.

This event has concluded.