Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases top 640,000 worldwide

There are now more than 112,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 640,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. President Trump on Friday signed a massive $2 trillion stimulus package for American workers and businesses in response to the crisis.

States across the nation are seeing a surge in cases, and things are expected to get worse. New York could be just weeks away from reaching its peak in hospitalizations, and California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state’s cases grew 26% in one day, even with 65,000 test results pending.

“We are now seeing the spike that we were anticipating,” Newsom said Friday as he stood in front of Mercy, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship that arrived in the Port of Los Angeles.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned this week that if his state doesn’t start flattening its curve, New Orleans could run out of key medical supplies by early April.

Globally, the virus has killed more than 29,000 people, including over 1,800 in the United States. More than 137,000 people have recovered.

Military personnel leave the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, Italy on March 28, 2020, as coffins of people deceased from COVID-19 are carried to be blessed inside the church. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Contributing: The Associated Press