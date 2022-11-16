Cory Patterson, man who threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, dies at 29

MIAMI (WCBI) – A Lee County man charged with making terroristic threats has died in federal custody.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Cody Wayne Patterson is dead.

Patterson was arrested in September after he allegedly stole a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into the Tupelo Walmart.

He crashed the plane in a Tippah County soybean field about five hours later.

Patterson was facing Federal charges of Destruction of an Aircraft and Making Threats involving the Destruction of an Aircraft along with charges of Making Terroristic Threats and Grand Larceny.

He was being held in a Federal Detention Facility awaiting a psychological evaluation and possible trial.

The Bureau of Prisons did not comment on a cause of death.

Patterson was 29 years old.

