County governments prepare for Primary Election Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Candidates have been on the campaign trail for months, and your TV and radio have been buzzing with ads.

It’s an election year in Mississippi.

Statewide and County offices are on the ballot, and August 8 is the first real test.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale said the county is kicking election preparation into high gear.

“Our election commissioners are out setting up the precincts now with the voting machines. They have helped getting all of that lined up and getting the voting booths set up for each of the twenty precincts,” said Barksdale.

Barksdale said voters need to remember to have proof of identity before they get in line.

“They need to bring their driver’s license or some form of ID, that’s all that they’ll need tomorrow when they go into the polls to vote. Be prepared to wait but always have your ID ready for the poll workers to look at it when you come up to the table,” said Barksdale.

Both Lowndes County and Noxubee County have some changes to polling locations.

“The Lion Hill precinct is a new precinct so for those voters that used to vote at the First Assembly, you do now vote at Lions Hill Center which is right down the road,” said Barksdale. “The Noxubee HR voters will no longer be voting at the HR building. They will be voting at the Noxubee County alliance building which is directly behind the courthouse. Everyone in District 3 that used to go to the fire station on Pearl Street will be going to the Noxubee County Civic Center which is on Highway 45.”

Noxubee County Circuit Clerk Freda D. Phillips said your vote has an impact.

“Get out and vote for the person you feel is accountable and able to do the job. It is very important that each and everyone that can vote will go out and vote on tomorrow. Just know that every vote counts,” said Phillips.

