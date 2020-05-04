COVID-19 impacting demand for landscaping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Around this time of the year, the demand for landscaping jobs has been typically high. But since the COVID-19 outbreak, business has been slow.

Owner of Smith Landscaping & Constructions Charlie Rippy said he is doing all he can to adjust to these new times.

“You know we just take it one day at a time and try to keep our hands washed,” explained Rippy. “And some of the guys wear masks, and we don’t have any contact with customers really. So we are pretty much in the open air, so I think that helps a lot.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Rippy said his business saw a decrease in demand.

“We’ve seen a big decline in residential cleanups and stuff like that,” said Rippy. “We had several hotels and restaurants that we’ve maintained. They don’t have the customers so they’ve asked for us to put them on hold and we’ve done that. So we’ve felt it. Last year we had a lot more we consider clean up jobs. And they are just not here this year because people are home doing things their selves.”

There was also a major change in the way Rippy’s employees have interacted with customers.

“Actually, we still go,” said Rippy. “But most of the time we talk to them through a window or a door. And they want to stay 30 feet away which is very good. So it’s different but it’s what we have to do.”

Rippy said he is also hiring, and if anyone is interested, you can click here.